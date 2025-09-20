Pune: Woman Dies by Suicide in Lonikand After Husband’s Alleged Dowry Harassment

Pune: Woman from Lonikand allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after she failed to fulfill husband's car demand bring car. Complaint has been filed by the deceased woman's brother against woman's husband regarding this. According to the information given by the police, the younger sister of the complainant, Anjanikumari Maurya, was married to Shivaji Maurya on April 28. In the wedding, as per the customs of the society, dowry, furniture and household items were given. After staying in the village for a few days after the wedding, they started living at Barava Mile in Lonikand near Pune.

After coming to live in Pune, Shivaji started abusing Anjanikumari repeatedly and physically and mentally harassing her on the grounds that her father had not given her a motorcycle in marriage. She called her father and told him about the harassment she was facing from her husband. The father told his son-in-law that his financial situation was dire and that he should understand.

However, even after that, he continued to harass her. Finally, fed up with this harassment, Anjanikumari committed suicide by hanging herself at 10:45 am on September 16, said Police Sub-Inspector Chavan is investigating. In separate incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a newlywed woman broke down before the police alleging harassment by her husband and in-laws. The woman claimed her husband forced her to work out for three hours daily, demanding that she attain a figure like Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi. According to her complaint, her husband, a physical training teacher from Meerut, subjected her to both physical and mental cruelty. Even more disturbing, the woman alleged that she was given an abortion pill against her will. The bizarre case has left police officials stunned.

Also Read: Meerut : Wife Grabs Husband’s Collar, Slaps Him Repeatedly Over Dowry Harassment in Middle of Road (Watch Video)

The woman, a resident of Muradnagar, married in March this year in a lavish ceremony. Her father allegedly spent nearly ₹75 lakh on the wedding, which included gifting a Mahindra Scorpio worth ₹24 lakh, large sums of cash, and jewelry as dowry. Despite this, her in-laws reportedly began tormenting her soon after the marriage. In her statement, she revealed that on their wedding night, her husband refused to stay with her and instead spent time in his parents’ room. Following this, he consistently taunted her appearance, saying she was not beautiful enough.