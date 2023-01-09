Pune: Woman extorts Rs 5 lakh from man after Threat Of Defamation And Case
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 9, 2023 07:38 PM 2023-01-09T19:38:21+5:30 2023-01-09T19:43:55+5:30
A 32-year-old man was mentally tortured by a young woman who was introduced on the online app "Star Maker" by enticing him into love and compelling him to have physical relations.
The woman has been charged with making a fictitious police report and threatening to accuse the man of a false crime. The young woman demanded Rs. 5 lahks from the man as payment for this. From June 2021 to January 2023, the incident happened.
In this regard, a 32-year-old youth has filed a complaint. Ritu alias Preeti Jayprakash Deshpande, alias Preeti Yogesh Gahandule, a resident of Kalamboli, Mumbai, has been booked. The event occurred in Kalyani Nagar, near Gulmohar Blades Apartment.