Pune: Woman extorts Rs 5 lakh from man after Threat Of Defamation And Case

A 32-year-old man was mentally tortured by a young woman who was introduced on the online app "Star Maker" by enticing him into love and compelling him to have physical relations.

The woman has been charged with making a fictitious police report and threatening to accuse the man of a false crime. The young woman demanded Rs. 5 lahks from the man as payment for this. From June 2021 to January 2023, the incident happened.

In this regard, a 32-year-old youth has filed a complaint. Ritu alias Preeti Jayprakash Deshpande, alias Preeti Yogesh Gahandule, a resident of Kalamboli, Mumbai, has been booked. The event occurred in Kalyani Nagar, near Gulmohar Blades Apartment.