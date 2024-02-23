Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant Get Angry During Ad Shoot; Video Goes Viral, Netizens Call It a PR Stunt

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have sparked online debate after videos emerged of them seemingly refusing scripted scenes during ad shoots. Both players are currently recovering from injuries and aiming for comebacks in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In one video, Pandya is seen declining Gujarati food offered to him during a shoot, citing his fitness goals. He can be observed raising his voice at a crew member.

He expressed (loosely translated from Hindi), "What's this? How am I supposed to eat jalebi, dhokla, what is all this? Brother, I need to maintain my fitness! How am I going to do that? Who sent this?" The crew member who brought the food for Pandya can then be heard in the video saying, "Please adjust a little for today, sir."

Visibly frustrated, Pandya then says, "Brother, adjustment is not possible. Where is my chef and my nutritionist?" He adds, "How am I supposed to handle this? What is this? Tell the director that this won't work." The crew member says, "Sir, you eat it, or else your stamina might decrease a bit." To which Pandya replies, "Brother, if I eat this, my stamina will be ruined."

Read Also | Nothing Much, 'Us Watching Bazball': Relaxing Ball Boy's Video From Ind Vs Eng Test Goes Viral

No cheat meals for Hardik Pandya in this leaked clip from the Star Sports IPL film shoot. pic.twitter.com/7Td02ecl8m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 23, 2024

Another video shows Pant arguing with an assistant director (AD) on a different ad set. Pant reportedly objected to an emotional scene in the script, asking the AD to remove it or change it as he didn't want to cry on camera. He reportedly stated, "Have you ever seen me cry? I don't want to get sentimental."

Leaked clip of Rishabh Pant off the field at the Star Sports IPL film shoot. pic.twitter.com/0Swmw9xfZv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 23, 2024

The timing and similarities of these incidents have led many to believe they are orchestrated publicity stunts for the upcoming IPL season. Star Sports, the IPL broadcaster, has not confirmed or denied this speculation.

Both Pandya and Pant are recovering from significant injuries. Pandya suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup, while Pant sustained leg and back injuries in a car accident last year. They are both racing against time to be fit for the IPL, which begins in March.

If fit, Pandya will captain the Mumbai Indians for the first time, replacing Rohit Sharma. Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals but will not do the wicketkeeping in the initial stages due to his injury.

Read Also | Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction During DRS Call in Ranchi Test Against England Goes Viral, Watch Video