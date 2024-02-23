Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction During DRS Call in Ranchi Test Against England Goes Viral, Watch Video

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, renowned for his cricket skills and leadership, found himself in the limelight during the Ranchi Test against England. As Team India took a review against Joe Root, declared not out by the field umpire, players awaited the replay. However, the cameraman focused on Rohit Sharma on the big screen, causing Sharma to express his frustration by shouting for the replay. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral.

Captain Rohit Sharma to Cameraman "Mereko kya dikha rha hain? Ball tracking dikha" 🤣🤣😭 #INDvENGpic.twitter.com/q2QwsbBDmE — Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) February 23, 2024

This isn't the first time Rohit Sharma has faced such a situation. During the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia, a similar incident occurred, drawing a similar reaction from Sharma.

In the Ranchi Test, England struggled with their top order collapsing before lunch. Five key wickets, including Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jack Crawley, and Bairstow, fell quickly. Debutant Akash Deep made an impressive start by taking three wickets, while R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja contributed to England's woes by dismissing Bairstow and Stokes respectively.

Despite the early setbacks, England's Root and Ben Foakes put up a commendable fight, with Root achieving his first half-century of the series. As the match unfolds, cricket enthusiasts eagerly await further action and standout performances from both teams.