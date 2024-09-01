Mango Juice Scandal: Viral Video Exposes Process of Mixing Artificial Colors and Syrups (Watch)

Mango juice has been a beloved drink in India for decades. To cater to the growing demand, companies began offering mango juice in tetra packs, making it convenient for consumers. To boost sales, they used catchy taglines featuring celebrities, making the product even more appealing. However, a recent video has sparked controversy and concern.

The clip reveals a troubling process behind the production of mango juice. It shows that the juice is prepared by mixing yellow liquid with red color, sugar syrup, and an orange-colored mixture. This concoction is then poured into plastic packets, packed in cartons, and sent to vendors.

The video, shared with the caption "Tetra Pack Mango Juice," quickly went viral, eliciting strong reactions from viewers. Many expressed their frustration with the manufacturing and packaging process. One user commented, "I thank God for social media. It has made me stop craving and drinking many things that look delicious. I avoid these so-called 200% fruit juices and other similar products. Now, I stick to water, tap water, sparkling water, whiskey, or wine. Social media has opened my eyes to some really scary things."