Raccoon Breaks Into Virginia Liquor Store, Passes Out in Bathroom After Drinking Alcohol

Raccoons, an animal featured in various Hollywood movies for its funny-looking face, is now found inebriated in a bathroom of a liquor store in Virginia on Black Friday. Images shared on social media show smashed liquor bottles on the floor of a store with alcohol spread all over the floor.

According to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, a Raccoon who loaded the alcohol, found passed out in the sploot position on the Ashland business's bathroom floor, like a drunk human being. Officials said police brought the furry bandit to the animal shelter to sober up.

The police official told Fox News that the animal was safely released back into the wild after his hangover came to mild. However, there were no injuries found on his body. The animal shelter said there is no footage of an animal drunk raccoon entering the building housing a liquor store.