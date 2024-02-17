Rare Sighting of Black Panther in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris Captivates Social Media (Watch)

Parveen Kasean, an IFS officer, shared a video of a black panther roaming around the outside of a house in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris. The video, which went viral on social media, was originally captured in August last year.

Posted on February 16, the video showcases the majestic and intimidating presence of the black panther as it stealthily moves around the front yard of a house. The 36-second clip starts with a tranquil scene in the house's front yard, only to be suddenly interrupted by the sudden appearance of the large feline. The rare sighting has triggered a blend of fear and intrigue among social media users. The video has amassed over 1 lakh views since its online posting. While some users were frightened, others found it captivating and exquisite.

Imagine somebody visiting you like this. Video from a house in Nilgiris. Do you know where else you can find black Panther ? pic.twitter.com/kCy95CMpTe — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 16, 2024

"Black Panthers are so elusive. How it's wandering near a human settlement so freely," remarked one user. "Terrifying and mesmerizing. Simultaneously," stated another individual. Wow! Devotees spend a lifetime exploring jungles to catch a glimpse of the Black Panther! And here it is. Casually strolling around this person's residence. Unbelievable, truly fortunate," added another wildlife enthusiast.