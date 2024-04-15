Thane: EC Explains Why Local BJP Office Can Display Symbol and Congress Cannot

A controversy has erupted in Thane over the contrasting treatment of political party offices by the Election Commission (EC). Last week, images circulated on social media showed the local Congress office in Vartak Nagar concealing its name and election symbols, while the BJP office merely 10 meters away openly displayed its party insignia. This apparent disparity has drawn criticism from opposition parties and netizens, who have accused the EC of bias against non-ruling parties. Notably, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad from the Sharad Pawar faction termed the situation "shameless" on X (formerly Twitter), questioning the EC's impartiality. Social media users alleged that the EC is selectively enforcing rules to favor the ruling party.

Nishant Bangera, a Thane-based social activist said, “One office has to follow all EC rules, the other seems to be exempted. No comments on the grandeur of BJP's swanky building.” One X user commented, “They see only opposition. Rules are different for BJP and the opposition. ” Another said, “They have crossed all limits of shamelessness. "A netizen stated, “Look at the office of the party that ruled for 70 years and the office of the party that ruled for 10 years You will understand whose development has taken place.” Another tagged the ECI and said, “No wonder how democratic this election will be going to be under your supervision Just shame on you.”

Amid the growing criticism, the EC has now clarified its stand. EC officials told LokmatTimes.com that the complaint of MCC violation was registered on C- Vigil app last week. “As soon as we got to know about the complaint, we directed our officials to cover the symbol and photos of party leaders. Later BJP sought the permission from the TMC. Under the Defacement act, it is required to take permission from the owner as well as the municipal corporation,” told EC official Sheetal Deshmukh. The ownership of the office rests with BJP only. Talking about the Congress office, EC authorities said that the party need to take permission of the TMC. “We will have to check the ownership of Congress office. If they take the permission of the owner and the TMC, then, the cover can be eliminated,” told Deshmukh.

EC states that no political party or candidate shall permit their followers to make use of any individual's land, building, compound wall etc., without his/her permission for erecting flagstaffs, suspending banners, pasting notices, writing slogans etc. However, it is observed that, at the time of elections, political parties indulge in defacement of public as well as private buildings, by sticking posters and wall writings and sometimes without permission of owners of the buildings.

Last Tuesday, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated a grand BJP office in the Raymond area of Vartaknagar. Opposition parties slammed BJP by stating that one office has to follow all EC rules, the other seems to be exempted. The words "Bharatiya Janata Party" are prominently displayed on this office. Large photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have also been put up near the entrance.

With the bugle for the Lok Sabha elections sounded, the model code of conduct has been activated. District administration and local self-government bodies are diligently working to ensure compliance. Party office-bearers and workers are expected to adhere to the code, which includes guidelines to cover leaders' names, party symbols, and names on office premises. While some have complied, others are yet to fully follow suit.