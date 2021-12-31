Viral Video! Tiger grabs Xylo SUV by its teeth as tourists sit inside, Anand Mahindra shares video

Every day thousands of videos go viral on social media. Social media is a platform where any video or post goes viral. Anand Mahindra, the head of Mahindra & Mahindra Company, is quite active on social media. On his Twitter handle, one gets to see and read something new every day. His posts are also very useful and he shared a similar post on Thursday. The tweet posted by Anand Mahindra has now gone viral.

A video of a tiger digging its teeth into the back of the SUV even as a group of terrified people sit inside it was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter.The video from Karnataka shows a second tiger lurking in the forest and eventually stepping out to the road to give company to the tiger pulling the SUV.

Anand Mahindra recently shared a video. "Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty to Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss. Smiling face with smiling eyes", he wrote in the caption.



