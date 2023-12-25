Viral Video: Traffic Police Officer's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Elderly Couple

A touching video of an elderly couple is going viral on social media. People are praising the traffic police officer for kindly explaining the importance of wearing helmets to them. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has reached 28.8k views, resonating with viewers who appreciate the officer's commitment to promoting safety.

In the video, a traffic police officer stops an elderly couple for not wearing helmets. He kindly addresses them, saying, "Wait, I need to talk to you. How are you? Is everything okay?" The elderly lady responds, mentioning their difficulty in getting up and their visits to the doctor. The police officer encourages the old man, saying, "You have to live at least 20 more years." The couple blesses the officer. On the other hand officer offers that man a rose and requests him to give to his wife. In the end, the police officer gifts them a helmet and a light diverter, emphasizing the importance of staying safe.

Ye jodi jaise misri ki dali💕❤😌🙏 pic.twitter.com/8421Q94haU — Lollygag!! (@MISDWK) December 24, 2023

The video has gone viral on social media, and netizens are actively commenting on it. Praising the officer's behavior, one user said, "So beautiful... very well-behaved officer..." Another user wrote, "Superb gesture by the Police Officer." The positive reactions highlight the appreciation for the officer's compassionate and considerate approach in dealing with the elderly couple.