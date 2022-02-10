Amazon Fire TV brings new feature for customising live channels

San Francisco, Feb 10 Tech giant Amazon has announced a new feature for customising live channels on Fire TV that makes it easier to add live channels to the Live tab from both free and subscription services.

According to Android Central, the update allows users to add live channels to the main menu's Live tab, making it easier to revisit one's favourites the next time the user wants to watch live programming.

Users can select live channels from both their free and paid services, the report said.

Prior to this update, the live channels were tucked away under different content rows such as Live Sports and Breaking News.

To customise the live channel guide, users can simply choose the "guide" section within Fire TV's Live tab or just press the dedicated guide button on the Alexa Voice remote.

After that, users have to bring up the new "Add Channels" option by pressing the menu button on the remote.

Users can then start populating their guide with more live channels to their heart's content.

There are more than 20 live TV channels in the US that support Fire TV.

