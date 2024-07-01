CII, Nasscom join hands to digitally skill 1 lakh non-IT professionals in 2 years

New Delhi, July 1 The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Nassom on Monday joined hands to provide digital skills to youth in sectors other than IT, with an aim to reskill and upskill 1 lakh youth in the coming two years.

Seven target sectors have been identified to begin with, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, green jobs, hospitality and live sciences, the top industry chambers said in a statement.

“Our partnership will equip non-IT professionals with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

“CII will leverage its over 10,000 direct corporate members and over 3 lakh enterprises from affiliated national and regional sectoral industry associations to facilitate digital re-skilling and up-skilling,” Banerjee added.

The initiative will also help build digital fluency on emerging technologies by providing micro-learning content. Both free and paid competency programmes including foundation and deep skilling courses in emerging technology areas will be implemented.

“For India to continue its global competitive advantage, we must ensure our workforce is equipped with future-ready skills for the digital era,” said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom.

The agreement aims to build a digital learning culture through the mass dissemination of cross-sectoral digital content.

The intervention would equip working professionals from non-IT sectors to be updated with key trends and challenges in the evolving digital ecosystem and help them make their organisations more relevant and productive.

CII recently launched its 12th Centre of Excellence on skills, which will impact 10 million youth over the next five years through the scaling up of its on-ground skill initiatives.

