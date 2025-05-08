Cyber Attack On JioHotstar? Here's What the Platform Said

JioStar on Wednesday, May 7, denied the reports of a cyber attack to its IT system. The OTT platform released a statement that both user dada and streaming services are completely safe. The company said no data was leaked or affected. In a statement, the company said, "We want to make it clear that some news reports from a few local media outlets about a possible cyber attack on JioStar’s IT systems are completely false and have no truth in them. We want to assure all our users, partners, and stakeholders that our main servers are fully secure and have not been hacked or compromised in any way."

The company confirmed that everything is stable and working fine by denying any cyber attack after some news reports stated that Pakistan-based cyber criminals attacked JioHotstar. “All user data and streaming services are fully protected. There has been no disruption to our platform operations, and all sports and entertainment streaming on JioStar continues uninterrupted. At JioStar, safeguarding user trust is our highest priority,” JioStar stated further.

MEDIA STATEMENT



We wish to clarify that news reports in certain regional publications regarding an attempted cyber intrusion of JioStar’s IT systems are false and utterly baseless. We would like to reassure all our users, partners, and stakeholders that our core servers remain… — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) May 7, 2025

The company said that customers' trust is very important to them. They follow strict cybersecurity rules and monitor their systems closely to protect against any possible future threats. “We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity and continue to monitor our systems proactively to prevent any future threats,” the company added.