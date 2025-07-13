Dr Jitendra Singh bats for holistic healthcare, calls for restoring doctor-patient trust

New Delhi, July 13 Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday urged the medical fraternity to reclaim the dignity, integrity, and social faith that once defined the noble profession, while emphasising that the changing perception of doctors stems not from individual failings alone but from larger shifts in societal values.

Paying rich tribute to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, the world-renowned physician and doyen of medical academics, Dr Singh invoked his legacy to emphasise the importance of restoring doctor-patient trust which was the hallmark of Dr Roy's era in the first half of the 20th century.

Speaking at the Doctors’ Day celebration organised by the national body of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) here, the minister said “One of the greatest traits of Dr. Roy was the unwavering trust he and his contemporaries commanded in society, without compromising his consultation fee or ethics”.

“Dr. Roy charged a consultation fee of over Rs 66 in the 1940s, and nobody questioned it. Today, we must ask ourselves — why has the same trust eroded?” he asked.

Recalling the legacy of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the minister described it as a “pillar of Indian healthcare,” and lauded it as the largest and oldest body of medical practitioners in the country.

Founded in 1928 during the 5th All India Medical Conference in Calcutta, IMA stands today as a formidable national force representing over 3.3 lakh doctors through 1,750+ local branches across 34 states and Union Territories.

With its headquarters in Delhi, the IMA has remained at the forefront of shaping healthcare policy, strengthening medical ethics, and promoting public health awareness.

The minister highlighted the shift from a time dominated by infectious diseases to a present-day dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, creating both challenges and opportunities for Indian doctors and researchers.

“You name the disease — we have it in India. That’s why global researchers increasingly look to India,” he said.

Dr Singh also spoke about the paradox of India’s demographic profile. “We are a young country with over 70 per cent of the population under 42, yet at the same time, we are ageing rapidly. Life expectancy has increased from 50 years in the 1950s to over 70 years today. This shift calls for a new curriculum, a new mindset, and a new model of medical practice,” he noted.

The minister emphasised the urgent need for a holistic, integrated approach to healthcare, blending modern allopathic medicine with AYUSH systems and cutting-edge technological advancements.

