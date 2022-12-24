Google's Pixel phone plans for next 3 years leaked

San Francisco, Dec 24 Tech giant Google's plans for its Pixel smartphone lineup for 2023 to 2025 have been leaked.

"An anonymous but trustworthy source" revealed the major shifts the tech giant is going to take with its Pixel series in 2023, 2024 and 2025, reports Android Authority.

The source claimed that while some aspects of the plan are known, others are still up in the air.

For 2023, the source confirmed that two Pixel phones codenamed 'lynx' and 'felix' will launch around the company's annual developer conference 'Google I/O' in April or May.

Earlier, these two smartphones had leaked, with 'lynx' referring to the Pixel 7a and 'felix' to the Pixel Fold.

Later in 2023, the tech giant will launch two new phones the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The source said that the company is considering moving away from annual launches of A series smartphones and instead going for a biennial launch (every two years).

In the fall of 2024, the tech giant is likely to launch its Pixel 9 series. However, for the first time, the series will have three devices according to the source.

The Pixel 9 model is expected to be like an Apple iPhone 14, the report said.

The company is also planning to launch a follow-up foldable in 2024.

Talking about 2025, the source said that Google is looking at several choices for its Pixel lineup, which will be influenced by the success or failure of its 2023 and 2024 plans.

Google is also considering the idea of launching a flip-style foldable smartphone in the fall 2025, to compete with the Galaxy Z Flip series.

