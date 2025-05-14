‘Inclusive India Summit’ to promote digital accessibility for persons with disabilities

New Delhi, May 14 The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) is slated to organise the ‘Inclusive India Summit’ on the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) on May 15, it was announced on Wednesday.

The ‘Inclusive India Summit’ is not only an initiative to bring inclusivity to the forefront but also a significant step toward making the digital world accessible to all.

GAAD is dedicated to raising awareness around digital access and inclusion for persons with disabilities across the globe. This day is observed annually on the third Thursday of May.

During the event, ‘Mission Accessibility’ will release its annual Accessibility Report Card, which presents the current status of accessibility across the country. Additionally, an AI-enabled chatbot will be announced to assist with departmental schemes.

The event is being conducted in partnership with SBI Foundation and the National Association for the Blind (NAB), New Delhi, besides collaboration with the Association of People with Disability (APD) and Mission Accessibility (Dhananjay Sanjogta Foundation), the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said in a statement.

“The objective is to promote inclusive development and digital accessibility in the country, while strengthening collaboration between the government, industry, academia, civil society, and the Divyang community to ensure equal opportunities and accessible environments for persons with disabilities,” said the ministry.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD, would preside over the event as the Chief Guest. A key highlight of the summit will be a panel discussion on digital accessibility, where experts will discuss practical measures to make technologies and products more inclusive and accessible for persons with disabilities.

On this occasion, DEPwD will sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with several organisations including I for Humanity Foundation, Nipman Foundation, Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), and RampMyCity Foundation.

The event will also feature the presentation of a draft curriculum aimed at integrating digital accessibility guidelines into computer science and design courses. This curriculum has been developed through a national consultative process led by APD, according to the ministry.

