India on track to command 10 pc of global green hydrogen demand by 2030: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 12 India is on track to command 10 per cent of the global green hydrogen demand by 2030, Union Minister Shripad Y. Naik said on Wednesday.

While addressing the third International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2025) here, the minister noted that India’s energy transition is among the boldest and fastest in the world, guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 'Panchamrit' commitments at COP-26.

He said the country is steadily advancing toward its target of 500 GW of non-fossil-fuel capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

The minister added that India’s installed non-fossil-fuel-based power generation capacity has reached nearly 260 GW, led by solar and wind energy.

“This strong renewable base has now empowered India to take the next decisive step -- the Green Hydrogen Revolution -- converting renewable strength into clean molecules that can decarbonise industries, fuel transport, and enable global trade,” he noted.

Naik pointed out that India’s green hydrogen market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 20-40 per cent over the next decade. With its renewable-energy abundance, strategic geography and enabling policy environment, India is poised to become both a leading producer and exporter of green hydrogen and its derivatives such as green ammonia and methanol.

The union minister emphasised that India is not merely participating but leading the global hydrogen transition through robust policy frameworks, standardisation initiatives and international collaboration.

Naik urged industry and investors to accelerate project execution, scale up electrolyser manufacturing, and strengthen innovation pipelines. He also encouraged State Governments to develop hydrogen hubs and industrial clusters to anchor local economies.

Calling the Green Hydrogen transition an economic, environmental, and societal transformation, Shri Naik said it would fuel sustainable prosperity and strengthen India’s position as a key pillar of the global hydrogen value chain.

Highlighting the rapid progress of the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) launched in January 2023, the union minister stated the Mission has transitioned from planning to implementation, with incentive schemes worth Rs 17,000 crore supporting green hydrogen production and electrolyser manufacturing.

Projects have been awarded for 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing and 8.62 lakh metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has discovered globally competitive prices, among the lowest in the world, for the supply of 7.24 lakh MTPA of green ammonia to fertiliser units. Further, projects have been sanctioned for the supply of 20,000 MTPA of green hydrogen to IOCL, BPCL and HPCL refineries.

The minister also added that 'ICGH 2025' highlights India’s commitment to advancing green hydrogen technology, fostering innovation, and accelerating our journey toward a clean and sustainable energy future.

