Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors log sales growth in April-June quarter

Mumbai, July 1 Maruti Suzuki India sold 179,228 units in June, compared to 159,418 units in the same month last year, it said on Monday.

In the April-June period of the current fiscal (FY25), the company sold 521,868 vehicles, compared to 498,030 in the same period in the last fiscal (FY24).

Total sales in the month of June included domestic sales of 139,918 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of 8,277 units and exports of 31,033 units, said the company.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors’ sales in the domestic and international market for the first quarter of the current fiscal (FY25) stood at 229,891 vehicles, compared to 226,245 units during Q1 of FY24.

“Tata Motors commercial vehicles domestic sales at 87,615 units in Q1 FY25 were 7 per cent higher than Q1 FY24 sales. Additionally, sales in June were 3 per cent higher compared to May 2024,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd.

The M&HCV segment led the growth with a 10 per cent rise in Q1 FY25 sales volumes versus Q1 FY24.

“While HCV demand held up well, market sentiment remained positive in the MCV segment with demand increasing in e-commerce, auto-aggregates and LPG segments,” said the company.

“Going forward, the forecast of a healthy monsoon, expectations of policy continuity and continuing thrust on infra-related developmental projects by the government are expected to improve the demand for commercial vehicles,” said Wagh.

The demand in staff, intercity, and stage carriage segments should also remain healthy despite the seasonal dip often seen in school transportation in Q2, he added.

