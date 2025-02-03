Massive whale skeleton main crowd-puller at CMFRI Fest

Kochi, Feb 3 A massive whale skeleton on Monday became a centre of attraction for large crowds at the open house held at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), as part of its 78th Foundation Day celebrations.

The event also offered a fascinating glimpse into the wonders of marine life, with conservation efforts of marine mammals and other endangered species getting particular attention.

The exhibition turned out to be a powerful visual aid to create public awareness of whales and the CMFRI’s ongoing research works on stock assessment and by-catch assessment of the marine mammals in Indian waters.

Aimed at conveying the message of conservation, illustrated stickers of 19 protected species such as whale sharks, humphead wrasses, and sea horses were distributed among the students.

The CMFRI’s national marine biodiversity museum which houses 2,856 specimens, laboratories, the marine aquarium, the library, hatcheries, and the agricultural technology centre were open to the public at the open house exhibition.

A large number of students flocked to the institute to watch a ringside view of diverse marine life, including fishes, molluscs, algae, sea snakes, crustaceans, precious pearls, and shell jewellery.

The exhibition illustrated the terrifying effect of marine litter through an art installation depicting ocean strata.

This visual representation served as a reminder of the microplastic threat to the marine resources and delicate ecosystem.

A popular whale shark selfie point also drew attention, educating visitors about the urgent need to conserve this gentle giant.

The fisheries laboratories showcased a range of captured fishes such as sharks, rays, swordfish, batfish and tunas, along with shellfish varieties including prawns, lobsters, crabs, and cuttlefish.

Big eye binoculars used for off-shore marine mammal surveys, oceanographic instruments for assessing physical ocean parameters, seaweed cultivation methods, and a range of marine technological advancements were exhibited.

Visitors also got an opportunity to learn about the black-soldier fly-based waste management unit.

Models of cage fish farming, integrated multi-trophic aquaculture system (IMTA), recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) and biofloc farming were also demonstrated.

A scientist-student interaction served as a platform for exchanging knowledge on the CMFRI’s research works and technological innovations in the marine fisheries sector. Laboratories related to molecular biology, bioprospecting, cell culture, fishery biology, environmental research, climate change, and ocean acidification were opened to the public during the programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor