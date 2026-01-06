Mivi Nex 900 Review: Premium surround sound at affordable price?

New Delhi [India], January 6 : There are things that you don't understand till the time you get to experience them and having a soundbar setup at home is one such thing. I recently tested the Mivi Nex 900 that promises to bring the theatre experience to our living room at a fraction of the cost when you compare it with offerings from brands like Sennheiser or Sony. Here's a deep dive into why this 'Made in India' beast could be your next purchase.

True Plug-and-Play:

One of the most refreshing aspects of the Nex 900 is its simplicity. From the moment I unboxed it, the setup was intuitive. Whether I'm using HDMI ARC, Optical, or Bluetooth, it pairs effortlessly. This means I don't need a degree in sound engineering to get this up and running as it's designed for the average user who wants high-quality sound without the technical headache.

Balanced and Solid Sound Signature:

At 900W, I was expecting the bass to be overwhelming or 'muddy'. However, Mivi has tuned this 5.2 channel system surprisingly well. Yes, it does get a little mumble-jumble at peak volume, but isn't it obvious when you crank up almost every speaker to its fullest?

Bass: It provides a deep, satisfying rumble during action sequences but doesn't drown out the mid-range. It's a good sound rather than a boomy one and it was a total surprise in a good way.

Clarity: Vocals remain crisp. Whether it's a whisper-heavy drama or a chaotic action movie, the dialogue doesn't get lost in the mix.

Immersion: Most budget soundbars are 2.1 or 5.1, and in my opinion, the '5.2' in the Mivi Nex 900 is a big thing because it uses dual subwoofers (built-in). This is why I felt the bass was solid without being 'overpowering' as the load is distributed better than a single, booming box. The 5.2 channel configuration actually delivers on the promise of surround sound, filling the room much better than a standard 2.1 setup.

Design and Build:

The piano finish (which is the only colour option available) gives it a sleek, premium look that blends well with modern TVs. It doesn't feel like a budget product. It feels sturdy, and the satellite speakers are compact enough to be placed strategically without cluttering your room. You can easily choose modes like music, movies, news, etc and also adjust your bass, surround sound and other levels to make it more personalised. It's worth mentioning that it supports Dolby Audio, which is why the dialogue clarity is better than cheaper 'no-name' brands.

The Value Proposition:

This is where the Mivi Nex 900 shines. It delivers a good cinematic feeling for about 10% of the price when you compare it with premium offerings from brands like Sennheiser. Frankly speaking, there's no comparison as Sennheiser offers unmatched spatial mapping and driver technology, but at a premium. It's worth it, but if you only have around INR 15,499, then Nex 900 makes a lot of sense. For someone looking to upgrade from their TV speakers or a basic soundbar, the Nex 900 is a leap forward.

In The End:

The Mivi Nex 900 isn't just 'good for the price but it's a solid sound system. It hits the sweet spot between affordability and high-fidelity audio. If you want a setup that is easy to install, looks great, and delivers a powerful, balanced audio experience without breaking the bank, the Nex 900 is an easy recommendation.

Pros:

Incredible value for money.

Easy, hassle-free setup.

Balanced 5.2 channel sound (bass isn't overpowering).

Sleek, premium design.

Cons:

Doesn't have the advanced AI-room calibration of high-end brands like Sennheiser (but at this price, that's expected).

Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor