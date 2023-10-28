Sudden death is 16 times more common in homeless population: Study

Washington DC [US], October 28 : Homeless people have a 16-fold higher chance of dying suddenly from heart attacks and other causes, per a UC San Francisco study.

San Francisco County, which has one of the worst rates of homelessness in the country, was the study's primary emphasis. It was shown that there was a seven-fold increase in sudden cardiac mortality compared to the whole population.

The authors speculate that the use of defibrillators and other public policy measures to promote the health of this vulnerable population may have prevented some of these deaths.

The article was released in JAMA Internal Medicine.

"Homeless individuals die young, at a mean age of 50 years," said corresponding and senior author Zian H. Tseng, MD, MAS, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at UCSF. "Our study sheds light on the contribution of sudden death to the homeless population. We found both cardiac and non-cardiac causes, such as overdoses and unrecognized infections, are much higher among homeless individuals dying suddenly.

"These findings offer several novel insights into the profound impact of homelessness on sudden death and its underlying causes," Tseng said.

Researchers tracked the autopsies of 868 people in the county who had sudden deaths. Of these,151 were homeless.

They were younger (56 years old compared to 61) and more likely to be male, with a higher prevalence of alcohol and substance use, as well as psychiatric conditions, especially schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Researchers found that homeless individuals died most often from noncardiac causes, while housed individuals died more frequently from arrhythmic causes. Noncardiac causes, including drug overdoses, gastrointestinal disorders and infection, were more common in homeless people.

Paramedic response times were similar between both population groups.

"While the high rate of substance use in the homeless population has long been recognized, our study demonstrates its association with early, sudden mortality and its true impact among the homeless," said first author Leila Haghighat, MD, MPhil, a cardiology fellow at UCSF.

"By contrast, housed individuals more closely reflected the classic profile of sudden death that modern medical systems aim to resuscitate and prevent," she said. "Public health interventions such as increasing the availability of automatic external defibrillators and redoubled efforts to treat substance use and targeted immunization efforts might be helpful to reduce sudden mortality."

