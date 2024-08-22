Sunita Williams’ fate hangs in balance as NASA weighs return options

Washington, Aug 22 NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on June 6 and more than two and a half months later, their fate hang in balance as NASA mulls several options which can delay their return to earth to even February next year.

The astronauts left for the orbiting laboratory on June 6 aboard the Boeing Starliner after lifting off on June 5 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in the US.

Originally slated to return within a week, their stay could now potentially stretch to over eight months owing to serious issues with Starliner.

According to the US space agency, if it decides to return Starliner uncrewed, Sunita and Butch would remain aboard station until late February 2025.

NASA would replan the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission by launching only two crew members instead of four in late September. The two stuck astronauts would then return to Earth after the regularly scheduled Crew-9 increment early next year.

According to reports, it Elon Musk-run SpaceX is tasked with the return of Sunita and Butch, it will a major embarrassment for its rival Boeing.

At a press event, NASA officials said they have reached a point where, in the last week in August, “we really should be making a call, if not sooner”.

Bowersox said the astronauts were "making the best" of their extra time aboard the ISS "but I'm sure they're eager for a decision, just like the rest of us."

The US space agency is under tremendous pressure to make a quick yet safe decision regarding the astronauts' return.

According to the US space agency, no final decisions have been made.

“NASA continues to evaluate all options as it learns more about Starliner’s propulsion system. Butch and Suni may return home aboard Starliner, or they could come back as part of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission early next year,” it said.

The International Space Station is “well-stocked with everything the crew needs, including food, water, clothing, and oxygen”.

Recently, a Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft carrying 8,200 pounds of food, fuel, supplies, and science and a Progress resupply spacecraft carrying three tonnes of cargo arrived at the station.

NASA has additional SpaceX resupply missions planned through the end of 2024.

