Astana Open: Medvedev beats Agut to set semis clash with Djokovic

Astana (Kazakhstan), Oct 7 Daniil Medvedev registered a 6-1, 6-1 win over Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals to set a blockbuster semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic at the Astana Open, here on Friday.

In one of his best performances of the season, Medvedev looked in complete control. He struck his flat groundstrokes with consistent power and depth, acting as a brick wall to force the Spaniard into errors and advance after 64 minutes.

"I am happy to play the right game, to be really solid and to do everything I can to make his life difficult and I am really happy to beat him," Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

"I tried to mix it up as it is not easy to play against Roberto. I tried to mix it up and surprise him a little bit and it worked very well," he added.

Bautista Agut entered the match leading Medvedev 4-1 in their ATP head-to-head series. However, the 34-year-old was unable to hit through the World No.4 on the hard courts in Kazakhstan, with Medvedev dramatically turning the tables to earn his 40th tour-level win of the season.

The 26-year-old will next play Djokovic after the former World No.1 downed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3. Medvedev, who is seeking his second tour-level title of the season this week at the ATP 500 event, trails the Serbian 4-6 in their ATP head-to-head series.

Saturday's semifinal clash will be the first time the pair has met since the Paris final last November when Djokovic won in three sets.

"I am really happy to play against Novak. I thought about it before the match and we have only played one tournament together this year, which was Roland Garros. This is the second one and we will meet again and I am really happy," Medvedev said.

With his victory over Bautista Agut, Medvedev has further strengthened his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals, to be held from November 13-20 in Turin. The 14-time tour-level titlist triumphed at the end-of-season event in 2020 and is currently fifth in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

