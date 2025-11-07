Bhiwandi Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Dyeing Company in Saravali MIDC

A huge fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, November 7. The blaze erupted in a company located in the Saravali MIDC area of Bhiwandi town. After receiving the information, fire tenders and local police reached the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

No injuries have been reported so far. The reason for the blaze will be investigated after cooling operations. A video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by news agency ANI shows huge flames with black smoke blowing from the structure. Firefighters and a fire brigade were also seen at the spot.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at a dyeing company in Saravali MIDC area of Bhiwandi. Fire tenders present at the spot and firefighting oeprations are underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/U2uUif3Ycj — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2025

According to officials, the factory, located in Saravali village in Bhiwandi taluka, caught fire around 9 am on Friday. Saqib Kharbe, head of the disaster management branch of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, said two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, while additional fire engines were called in from Thane and Kalyan.