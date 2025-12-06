Ghodbunder Road in Thane to Remain Closed for 24 Hours From December 7; Check Alternate Routes and Diversions

Ghodbunder Road in Thane District of Maharashtra, that connects Eastern and Western Express highways, will remain closed from 12 am on Sunday (December 7) to 12 am on Monday (December 8) for road repair and mastic work between Kajupada and Fountain Hotel. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed during this period. Light vehicles will be permitted to travel in the opposite direction at Gaimukh Ghat.

Potholes have severely damaged the stretch from Gaimukh Ghat to Kajupada and Fountain Hotel, causing regular traffic congestion. To ease traffic movement, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has undertaken repair work of Ghodbunder Road from December 7. Once potholes are filled, mastic work will be carried out, according to reports.

Check Alternate Routes and Restrictions

Entry Points Closed:

• Kapurbawdi Junction

• Kharegaon Toll Road

• Mankoli Road

Alternative Route:

Nashik Road via Kharegaon Toll Plaza, Mankoli, Kasheli, Anjurphata, Kharegaon Khadi Bridge, and Mankoli Bridge.

Vehicles Allowed:

• Police vehicles

• Fire brigade

• Ambulances

• Green corridor vehicles

• Oxygen supply vehicles

During the closure, all heavy vehicles will be diverted. Light vehicles will travel in the opposite direction from Gaimukh Ghat to the Fountain Hotel.