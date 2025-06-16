Ghodbunder Road Traffic Update: Long Vehicular Jams Reported On Mumbai-Thane Road Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video)

Long queues of vehicles were seen on the Mumbai-Thane road on Monday morning, June 16, due to heavy and continuing rainfall battering the city and surrounding areas. This triggered flooding on roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas. The overnight shower continued during the early hours of Monday, frustrating officegoers and commuters as the schedule for local trains and flights was affected.

According to the information, vehicular congestion was reported near the Anand Nagar area near Ghodbunder Road in Thane, which is one of the busiest stretches connecting Thane district and Mumbai city. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows cars, buses, and trucks lined up on Ghodbunder Road.

Long Queue of Vehicles on Mumbai-Thane Road

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Long queue of vehicles on Mumbai-Thane road at Anand Nagar, Thane, as the area continues to receive rainfall since last night pic.twitter.com/EIhDX3wKTv — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

Godhbunder Road is known for its heavy traffic jams, which make daily commuters' lives difficult. Mumbai Traffic Police shared an update on heavy rainfall and requested citizens to avoid coastal and low-lying areas. The traffic police also issued emergency helpline numbers: 100, 112, or 103.

Meanwhile, due to heavy downpour, a portion of road caved in near the Girgaon Metro station in South Mumbai in early hours of Monday in which BEST bus got stuck in it.