Thane Rains: Two Men Swept Away in Baravi Dam Backwaters, Search Efforts Underway

Two men have been swept away in the backwaters of Baravi Dam near Takichi Wadi. The victims have been identified as Ganesh Chindhu Kene, 35, a resident of Dnyaneshwar Budhaji Gondhali, and 35-year-old Shastri Nagar (Dudhalepada) resident. Search operations are currently underway at the site, involving personnel from the Revenue Department, Police, Disaster Management team, and Fire Brigade.

Heavy rains have affected Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and other districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, its suburbs, and Thane for the next 24 hours. The administration has urged residents to stay alert and adhere to safety instructions provided.

The Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation reported 187.93mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 24 to 8:30 AM on July 25, with an additional 26.93mm falling by 11:30 AM. The heavy rains have caused several incidents of tree falls in the city. Significant waterlogging has been reported in several areas, including near Munna Khan Office, Kalubai Maidan, and Fish Market in Padwal Nagar, Thane (West). In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a video conference with District Collector Ashok Shingare to review the situation and discuss immediate emergency measures.