Thane to Dombivli in Just 25 Minutes? New 4-Lane Overbridge Could Transform Daily Travel

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has revised its plan for constructing a rail overbridge (ROB) at the Mothagaon level crossing in Dombivli, expanding it from a two-lane to a four-lane structure to meet escalating traffic demands. Once completed, the bridge is expected to significantly reduce the travel time between Dombivli and Thane via the Mankoli flyover. Currently, the journey takes close to an hour due to heavy congestion, but the ROB is projected to cut this down to approximately 25 minutes. The new bridge is anticipated to offer major relief to daily commuters dealing with persistent traffic bottlenecks in the region.

As per officials, the rail overbridge project is estimated to cost around Rs 170 crore and will be undertaken in coordination with the railways. KDMC has already forwarded the proposal to the Maharashtra state government, seeking financial clearance for the plan. Approval is expected soon, reported The Times of India. The project aligns with the broader push to improve urban transport infrastructure in fast-growing suburban belts. Once sanctioned, construction work is likely to begin in phases to ensure that current traffic movement in the surrounding areas is not severely disrupted.

The decision to expand the bridge to four lanes follows sustained demands from residents, commuter groups, and local representatives, including former Sena (UBT) corporator Dipesh Mhatre. He highlighted that KDMC has allocated nearly Rs 68 crore as compensation for around 600 families and individuals who will be displaced during land acquisition for the project. According to the report, Mhatre noted that this is the first instance where KDMC is offering compensation of this magnitude, as affected persons were previously provided only Transfer of Development Rights (TDR). The project, once executed, is expected to enhance connectivity and ease congestion for thousands traveling daily between Dombivli and Thane.