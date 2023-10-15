12 die, 23 injured in Samruddhi Expressway accident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A speeding Tempo Traveller bus dashed a stationary truck near Jambargaon Toll Booth in Vaijapur tehsil at around 12.30 am on Sunday in which 12 person died while 23 were injured. All the deceased are reported to be from Nashik district. The injured are being treated at Vaijapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In all, 35 people including the driver from Nashik District had gone to Sailani Baba Dargah in a private bus (MH04 GP 2212) on Friday evening. They were returning on Saturday evening. The bus dashed a stationary truck (MP 09 HH 6483). The injured were rushed to sub-district hospital in Vaijapur and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In all, 12 persons were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Tanushree Lakhan Solse (5), Kajal Lakhan Solse (32, Samtanagar), Sangeeta Vilas Aswale (40, Vanasgaon, Niphad), Panjabi Ramesh Jagtap (38, Rajunagar), Ratan Jamdade (45, Baswant Pimpalgaon), Rajni Gautam Tapase (32, Gavlani), Hausabai Ananda Shirsat (70, Ugao, Niphad), Zumbar Kashinath Gangurde (58), Amol Zumbar Gangurde (18), Sarika Zumbar Gangurde (40, all three from Rajunagar), Milind Hiraman Pagare (50, Kokangaon Ozar, Niphad), Deepak Prabhakar Kekane (47, Baswant Pimpalgaon).

The injured included Puja Sandeep Aswale (35), Vaishnavi Sandeep Aswale (12), Jyoti Deepak Kekane (35), Yuvraj Vilas Sable (18), Sangeeta Dagdu Mhaske (60), Lakhan Shankar Solse (28), Girjeshwari Sandeep Aswale (10), Anil Lahanu Sable (32), Sandeep Raghunath Aswale (38), Kamlabai Chhabu Mhaske (65), Tanmay Laxman Kamble (8), Shantabai Namdev Mhaske (40), Kamlesh Dagdu Mhaske (32), Dagu Sukhdev Mhaske (50), Sonali Abasaheb Tribhuvan (25), Samrat Deepak Kekane (6) and Shrihari Deepak Kekane (12), Gautam Bhaskar Tapase (38), Kartik Lakhan Solshe (5), Dhanshree Lakhan Solse (8), Sandesh Sandeep Aswale (12), Prakash Hari Gangurde (24) and Shankar (full name not known).