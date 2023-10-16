17-year-old pregnant lady raped by relatives

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a sensational incident, a 17-year-old pregnant woman was raped by her relatives on October 14. The incident took place in a village situated in the Kannad tehsil.

Meanwhile, the case has been registered against the accused at Deogaon Rangari police station.

The complainant stated that she is seven-months pregnant. When she was alone in her house, the accused Santosh Sahebrao Sonawane (33) and Vishal Prabhu Sonawane (19) came and exploited her. The accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she informs about the incident.

Acting upon the complaint of the victim, the case against the duo has been registered with Deogaon Rangari police station. The police have arrested them and further investigation is on.