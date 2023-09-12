2-day national conference on M’wad Mukti Sangram

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The History Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, the office of the district collector and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will jointly host a two-day national conference as part of the 75th year of Marathwada Mukti Sangram, beginning on September 13.

The conference will be in memory of those freedom fighters who laid their lives for the liberation of Marathwada. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey will inaugurate the conference at the hall of the district collectorate on September 13.

CSMC commissioner G Sreekanth will be the guest of honour. Dr Rashmi Borikar will deliver a keynote address on the contribution of women in Marathwada liberation. Vivek Bhosale and Dr Venkatesh Lamb also shed light on it, on the first day of the event. Anil Pahade and Dr Mangala Borkar will deliver lectures on the liberation movement on the second day. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the main programme of the last day. Cooinrdators Dr Geetanjali Borade and Dr Bina Senger appealed to all students, teachers and the general public to participate in the events.