Agrasen Maharaj's birth anniversary celebrated with zest

Agrawal community's joyous procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Agrawal community in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar came together on Sunday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj. The celebration was marked by a lively procession that resonated with spirited chants of 'Jai Shriram' and 'Chhatrapati Agrasen Maharaj ki Jai.'

At Gandhi statue chowk in Shahgunj, community members gathered for the procession. The event showcased a remarkable 10-foot idol of Lord Sri Rama alongside a stunning silver idol of Agrasen Maharaj, capturing the attention of all onlookers.

This traditional procession was organized by the Agarwal Sabha and featured the iconic 26 kg silver idol of Agrasen Maharaj. This year, the inclusion of Lord Rama's idol added a special dimension to the festivities.

State housing minister Atul Save and Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohia paid their respects with floral tributes to both idols before the procession commenced with a spectacular fireworks display. A group of spirited youths carried religious flags, while a dhol team and a vibrant band provided the musical backdrop, inspiring participants to dance with joy. Women also joined the celebration with lively garba dances.

The procession passed through Sarafa road, City Chowk, Machli Khadak, Gulmandi, and Paithan Gate, before reaching Kranti Chowk. Representatives from Agrawal Mahila Samiti, Yuva Manch, and Agrawal Sabha, led by president Kunjbehari Agrawal, all participated in the festivities.

Agrastambh decorated with flowers

The Agrawal community's jubilant celebrations culminated with a brilliant fireworks display at Agrastambha on Jalna Road. The stambh was adorned with colorful flowers and illuminated, and a wreath was offered as a mark of respect. The procession concluded at Agrasen Bhavan, located at Cidco Connaught Place.