Athawale calls for strict action against oppression of Buddhists and Dalits

CM, home minister and guardian minister needs to review the cause

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday called for strict steps to stop the oppression of Buddhists and Dalits for even minor reasons.

In a press conference in the city on Sunday, Athawale said that the chief minister, home minister and guardian minister need to review the cause of this oppression and take necessary action. The state government should support the oppressed victims and that the social justice department is keeping an eye on this issue.

On the issue of scholarships, Athawale said that there has been no increase in the scholarship of students in the last ten years. He said that a resolution has been proposed to increase the scholarship and that it has been given. Previously the scholarship of the Government of India was 90 percent and 10 percent was from the state government, but now it has been noticed that it has been increased to 60 percent from the center and 40 percent from the state. Athawale expressed concern that the scholarship has not been credited to the student's account for the last two years.

On the issue of privatization, Athawale said that he is afraid that if the decision of privatization is taken, large number of youths will become unemployed. Although the government has announced to provide 10 lakh jobs, his role will be that reservation should be given in privatization as well.

About reservation, Athawale said that this reservation for women will be implemented in 2029, not in 2024. He also said that RPI supports Maratha reservation. Office bearers including Baburao Kadam, Milind Shelke, Daulat Kharat and others were present.