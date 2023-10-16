AVM celebrates birth anniv of Maharaja Agrasen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharaja Agrasen birth anniversary was celebrated with fervour at Agrasen Vidya Mandir. The royal flag of Chhatrapati Agrasen Maharaj was hoisted by the dignitaries and school management members followed by garlanding ceremony and Aarti. An exhibition on development of Indian Space Research post-independence was organised.

School patron Keshav Lila, president Rajkumar Tibdewala, vice-president Rajesh Bharuka, AVM secretary Nidhi Agrawal, treasurer Pankaj Agrawal, Agrawal Sabha president Kunjbihari Agrawal, management members, trustees and community members were present. Principal Santosh Kumar Karwa, vice-principal Mayuri Logalwar, event organizer Vikram Sharma guided organisers. Anshu Vishwakarma anchored the event. Siddhi Parikh proposed a vote of thanks.