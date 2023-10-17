Bank lockers in high demand among citizens

Citizens seek safe storage solutions for valuables as bank locker

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Concerns over the security of valuable jewelry have led many residents to seek alternative storage solutions. With constant apprehension of theft, bank lockers are being preferred over instead of keeping jewelry at home. More citizens are opting for secure bank lockers to safeguard their valuables, including jewelry and important documents. Consequently, the demand for bank lockers has soared, causing a noticeable reduction in the availability of these safe storage spaces.

Bank locker costs vary

Each bank, whether nationalized, private, or cooperative, has its distinct rules and annual rent charges for lockers. For instance, according to officials at the Central Bank of India, the annual rent for their small lockers is Rs 1,500, medium lockers cost Rs 3,000, large lockers are priced at Rs 5,000, and extra-large lockers exceed Rs 8,000. The State Bank of India (SBI) charges an annual rent of up to Rs 12,000, which is slightly lower in cooperative banks.

Long waiting times

Bank officials explain that once customers secure a locker for their jewelry and important documents, they tend to keep it for at least a year. Many have retained lockers for several years, only relinquishing them in case of emergency issues or transfers. However, customers typically need to wait for at least three to six months before securing a locker.

Availability depends on location

Lockers in banks with branches situated in residential areas are frequently occupied. In contrast, branches located in commercial areas may have lockers available for prospective customers.