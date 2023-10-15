Beed Bypass best place to purchase dream home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beed bypass is a parallel road to Jalna road. Beed Bypass is the best place in the city to live in the natural and peaceful surroundings.

Deolai-Satara is the fastest-growing area with colonies of thousands of residents and civic facilities.

'Viyaan Ananta' is an excellent township being developed on four and a half acres of land near Beed bypass.

It has 2 and 3 BHK apartments and 3 and 4 BHK row houses for the prospective customers. Plenty of space and amenities were provided. There is a totally safe atmosphere.

In this ambitious housing project, provided amenities first and then started the construction of townships. This is the speciality of this project.

Ajay Devanand Kotgire (Director, Disha Group)

Disha Group

With 32 years of experience, Disha Group has made the dream home for more than 10,000 families a reality until today.

Disha Group has created unprecedented credibility due to high-quality construction, daily convenience and affordable prices.

Disha Deogiri Complex (2 BHK flats and 3 BHK row house) at Satara Complex, Disha Chaitraban (1 and 2 BHK flats) at Nakshatrawadi Paithan Road, Neo City (1 and 2 BHK flats) at Mitmita Nashik Road, Shub Gram Homes (NA-44 plots and 2 BHK row house) at Jatwada Road and NA-44 plots options are available in Satara area.

We aim to provide the first home for as many people as possible. For this, we have got the support of prominent banks like SBI, HDFC and BOB. We help to get 95 per cent amount through home loans.

(Special offer)

Bhaishree Group

During the Navratri festival, Bhaishree Group is giving special offers on booking plots, flats, row houses, and prodium bungalows through its various housing projects. One can get the information on the site or in the office.

Suvidhi Signature

A lucky draw scheme has been announced for those who book flats, showrooms, shops and offices during the Navratri festival.

The lucky customer will get first prize as a car, second prize as a scooter and third prize as an iPhone.

Himanshu Builders & developers

A special offer is being given to customers who book flats in the luxury housing project 'Himanshu Luxuriya' in the Seven Hill area. For this, one can visit the site.

Faith Build Constructions

Faith Build is offering special offers on various home projects on the occasion of the Navratri festival. Perspective customers can visit any of Faith Build's projects to know the offers.