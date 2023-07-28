Chavan demands lowering of competitive exam fees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the legislative council on Friday, MLC Satish Chavan brought attention to the rising fees for competitive exams that are creating a burden for aspiring government job seekers. The increased fees, which have gone up from Rs 300 to Rs 1000, are putting a strain on unemployed youth, especially those from rural areas who already face financial constraints. Many students are unable to afford the high fees, leading to difficulties in applying for the exams. Chavan urged the government to take immediate action and reduce the fees to Rs. 100 to 150 to provide much-needed relief to the unemployed youth.