City needs transformative growth with dedicated IT park

Turnover is expected to skyrocket to Rs 15000 crore if a full fledged IT park gets green signal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city recognized as an industrial and educational hub, may see a groundbreaking transformation with a dedicated IT park. The move is poised to put a halt to the brain drain in the region while creating a multitude of employment opportunities in the IT sector.

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) had pressed for the allocation of 25 acres of land for the proposed IT park within the Shendra industrial belt of Auric with Harshdeep Kamble, the state industries principal secretary,. The demand aims to entice IT industries to the city, which has exhibited a favorable climate for such ventures. CMIA had emphasized that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stands at the cusp of a major transformation, with IT firms showing increasing interest in the Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric). Already, one IT company has initiated operations in Auric and expressed the need for 10 acres of land to expand its activities.

City will get recognition as a global IT hub

The longstanding need for an IT park, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing local companies in its development. A dedicated IT park is anticipated to catapult the city into international recognition, much like Pune, Mumbai, and Bangalore have become global IT hubs. This will attract international companies, fostering both local and foreign investments and furthering economic growth in the region, said Pratap Patil, owner of the IT company in the Chikalthana IT park.

50 companies are engaged in international projects

Currently, around 50 existing IT companies in the district are engaged in international projects, employing 5,000 to 6,000 people and contributing to the IT sector's annual turnover, projected to reach Rs 1,500 crores, said Baljeet Gupta, owner of excellence software.

Current IT sector highlights:

-Around 150 companies function from the city.

-Turnover of Rs 1,500 crores.

-Employment of 6,000 to 7,000 individuals.

-Envisioned turnover of Rs 15,000 crores upon IT park approval.

-Potential employment for 1 to 1.5 lakh people.