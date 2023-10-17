Community Helpers Day at AMES Kids

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Community Helpers Day was organised at AMES Kids to make the students aware of the community helpers and to inculcate the value of respect for them. The students enacted the roles of doctors, policemen, teacher, chef, and engineer. They displayed immense self-confidence while explaining the services of various community helpers to their fellow students through a short speech with the cooperation and support of the parents and teachers. Headmistress Feroza Ahmed appreciated the students.