Court cancels termination orders of 2 teachers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade cancelled the orders of service termination of two teachers.

According to details, the petitioners-Sandeep Patil and Sandeep Shinde were given an appointment as teachers at Burzad in Dhule district on the completion of ‘Shikshak Sevak’ tenure. The Education Department had given the permanent approval for their appointment.

However, a social activist made a complaint with the office of the deputy director of education in 2021 stating that the duo were appointed teachers on non-sanctioned posts.

After the enquiry, their approval was withdrawn. The school management terminated them from the service. Both the teachers filed a petition in the HC through adv Sachin Deshmukh who brought the notice of the court that the complainant had not participated in the selection, so, he did not have the right to lodge a grievance.

“The petitioners were appointed for the posts to be created in the future. The deputy director should not have taken the notice of the complainant,” adv Deshmukh argued in the court. Hearing the arguments, the court cancelled the termination orders of the petitioners. It also issued directives to confirm their appointment and give service continuity.