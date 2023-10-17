CSMC chief gave nod to implement UDAN project

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner G Sreekanth today reviewed the Unique Digital Address Number (UDAN) project and instructed to complete the task of fixing QR Code-equipped digital address boards (DABs) as soon as possible.

The DAB will be fixed on each property in the city. One private bank, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has vested the interest of implementing the project. It has also appointed an agency which has completed the same task in Raipur. Hence during the meeting on Tuesday, the civic chief told the bank to start the work and complete it between nine and 12 months.

Earlier, the municipal officers had also visited Raipur to analyse the DABs fixed in the city. It is learnt that there are many benefits of DABs. The digital address shared through QR Code will help anybody to reach safely. It will also help the municipal corporation to provide its facilities and services. It will also have tax payment updates. For the past many days, the meetings between the bank and the CSMC officials were underway. Finally, the civic chief presided over the meeting today and gave a green signal.

The bank with the help of a private company will fix a board on each property. It will continue for nine to 12 months, said the bank officials in the meeting. The bank’s vice president Ankit Pare, executive vice president Ajaz Adil and chief of private company Mohit Chelaramani were also present in the meeting.