CSMC orders to remove unauthorised hoardings voluntarily

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Many enterprisers and business houses have installed their hoardings on private land in the city and sans official permission. Besides, there are some hoardings that are installed on their own land but deprived of official permission. Taking a cue of it, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth said that if the hoardings are authorised then the concerned parties should immediately obtain permission. If they do not wish to seek permission then they should voluntarily remove the hoardings to evade action. The administrator ordered the civic officials to convey the message during a review meeting with officials on Monday. He also mentioned that the hoarding agencies registered with the municipal corporation have significant outstanding dues. They should pay off the dues in four installments, he instructed.

Many business owners have erected large flex banners and hoardings on their own properties in the city without obtaining any permission from the office. Hence those who wish to continue displaying such hoardings in the future must promptly obtain the necessary permissions. The concerned parties are allowed to advertise their products, but they need permission for it. If they do not wish to have permission then they should remove the hoardings themselves, the administrator said. There are 420 hoardings erected in the city through 14 agencies, many of which have had outstanding dues for several years, amounting to approximately Rs 10 crores, including interest. The agency holders should pay the dues in four installments, and the municipal corporation will provide concessions on interest.

Meanwhile, 152 unipoles have been erected in the city by Smart City, which is also required to submit a structural audit. The civic administration suggested getting their audit done from the empanelment of architects constituted by the municipal corporation, said Sreekanth.