Drought-like situation in 920 villages in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has announced 46 circles having drought-like situations in seven tehsils of the district. There are around 20 villages in each circle. Hence 920 villages (46 x 20) have been recorded for having drought-like situations in the district.

These circles had received less than 75 percent of rainfall from June to September 2023. The government also issued an order to grant concessions in these drought-hit circles. The GR in this regard was issued on November 10.

Benefits in drought-hit circles

The benefits and concessions offered to the residents of the above affected circles include stay on recovery of agri-loan, 33.5 pc concession in agri-pump electricity bills, concession in education fees, relaxation in EGS works, supply of water through tankers, uninterrupted power supply in drought-hit villages etc.