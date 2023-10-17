GMCH doctors help patient stand on her feet

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following a domestic quarrel, a young woman who had jumped off from the third floor of the building, was saved from life, but she sustained multiple fractures in her spine and also lost senses in both her legs. The family members feared that she would be disabled for her whole life, but the doctors of the Department of Osteopathy at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) performed a spinal surgery and tried to restore her senses in both the legs.

The woman patient is presently undergoing treatment in the GMCH. It so happened that in a fit of anger the woman had jumped from the third floor of the residential building owing to a domestic issue. She sustained a fracture in her spine. Later on, both her legs got senseless. In this situation, the woman was admitted to GMCH for treatment. However, the osteopaths accepted the case as a challenge. After thorough observation, the surgery was performed on her. The doctors supported her spine with a steel rod and after three days of surgery the woman was able to make leg movements. She started to restore senses in her legs. The family members heaved a sigh of relief and hope she will be able to stand on her own feet soon.

The Head of the Department Dr M B Lingayat performed the surgery. He was assisted by Dr Abdullah Ansari, Dr Swapnil Patil, Dr Arshad Ali and a team of nurses and health staff. The GMCH Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod extended his guidance.

The department is looked upon with a hope by the poor and needy patients sustaining severe fractures. The doctors here take pains in restoring their health and recovering their ailment. Dr M B Lingayat along with Dr Anil Dhule, Dr Muqtadeer Ansari and others work hard for the well-being of the patients. The department has been started in the CVTS building.