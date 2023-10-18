Health camp at River Dale School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A general health check-up camp was arranged for the students of grades 1 to 8 at River Dale High School under the ‘Jagruk Palak, Sudrudh Balak’ theme promoted by the health department of the Government of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation medical officer Dr Pallavi Hiwrale, along with a team of doctors from the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram conducted this camp. They screened the students for any major health issues, which would be reported and referred to higher authorities for further free of cost treatment.