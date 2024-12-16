Box

His music transcended boundaries & touched the soul of every listener

Anil Iravane (industrialist): It was a dream to have a programme of Ustad Zakir Hussain in the city. I had an opportunity to host his two programmes at Prozone Mall in 2013 and 15. Later, we became best friends and used to share thoughts on different things including cricket. Besides his art, he was an ardent cricket fan. Whenever there is a match of the Indian cricket team, he used to make expert comments. I used to call him Zakir Bhai and he used to call me ‘Anil Bhai’. I told him he should call me ‘Anil.’ Another programme ‘Hazir (along with my friend Rajas Upadhye) was held in the city in 2020.

I had recently talked with him about conducting another programme in the city, Unfortunately, he left for a heavenly abode. It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we bid farewell to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain. A true maestro, his music transcended boundaries and touched the soul of every listener. His rhythm, talent, and devotion to his art will live on forever in the hearts of a journey filled with learning, inspiration, and unforgettable memories. Thank you, Ustadji, for sharing your genius with the world. You will be missed, but your legacy will continue to inspire generations. He was so humble and humorous person.

Box

He used to express human emotions through tabla

Jayant Shevtekar (ex-head Department of Music, Bamu): Pt Zakir Hussain was known for bringing classical Indian music to a global. He used to express every word through the essence of his sound of tabla using his fingers. He had the quality to express and communicate human emotions through his tabla. He was ‘Badshah’ and all in all of the table. A tabla maestro like him, will never born. People used to recognise him from a distance through his tabla sound. Today, rich tributes to him on behalf of his tabla.