Kanhaiyalal Agrawal no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2023 06:00 PM 2023-10-17T18:00:03+5:30 2023-10-17T18:00:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kanhaiyalal Agrawal (91, Samarthnagar) passed away on October 16. His last rites were performed at the Pushpanagri crematorium on Tuesday. He was the father of Kishor and Sanjay Agrawal, directors of Mainframe computers.