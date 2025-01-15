Kite string injures man
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 15, 2025 11:25 PM2025-01-15T23:25:02+5:302025-01-15T23:25:02+5:30
A 50 year old man sustained severe neck injuries from a kite string while returning from Shendra MIDC on Monday.
Sheikh Nazir (50, Ansar Colony, Padegaon), suffered serious injuries due to a kite string near the District Civil Hospital on Monday evening.
While returning from work at Shendra MIDC around 5.30 pm, a kite string (manja) caused a deep cut on his neck. He was rushed to GMCH, where he received 25 stitches and is currently undergoing treatment.