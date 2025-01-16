Lokmat Talent Hunt 2025: Test yourself before the board exams and be "Exam Ready"!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Lokmat Times Campus Club is thrilled to announce the much-awaited “Talent Hunt Competition 2025,” exclusively designed for Grade 9th and 10th students. This exciting academic challenge will test students’ knowledge in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. As the board exams approach, students have an excellent opportunity to prepare themselves for the finals and also get rewarded!

Scheduled for January 19, 2024, the competition promises to be a thrilling event, with 25 multiple-choice questions carrying four marks each, totalling 100 marks. Separate sessions will be held for both grades, with the 10th-grade exam from 11 am to 12 noon and the 9th-grade exam from 1 pm to 2 pm. The venue for this grand event is Tapadiya Innovation School, Osmanpura.

What makes this competition even more enticing are the fabulous prizes! Each grade will have its own set of winners, with the first prize being a tablet, the second prize a smartphone, and the third prize a smartwatch. Additionally, four consolation prizes, including smartwatches, will be awarded to deserving participants. Every student will receive a participation certificate, along with a writing pad and a pen.

Pre-registration is mandatory, and students can register by scanning the given QR code.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to showcase your brilliance and compete for incredible prizes! For more details, contact 7709890723 or 9823335581. Hurry and register today to be part of this thrilling event!

