National-level AICTE Bootcamp to be held at MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first phase of the second edition of the five-dayIDE-Boot Camp, jointly organised by the Innovation Cell of the union Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will be inaugurated at Rukmini Auditorium, at9.30 am, on September 23.

This five-day event will provide an immersive experience aimed at developing key skills in innovation, design, and entrepreneurship. AICTE chairman, Prof T G Sitharam will be present as the chief guest via video conference. The boot camp will be hosted simultaneously across nine prestigious institutions including the Institute of Management and Research (MGM University).

In the State, the Institute of Management and Research of MGM University has been given the exclusive opportunity to host this boot camp.

University Chancellor Shri Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Director Dr Ranit Kishore and faculty members will attend the event. National and international experts focusing on product design, ergonomics, design thinking and pitching skills will guide participants through intensive training sessions.